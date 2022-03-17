Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

