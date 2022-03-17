Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 400 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

