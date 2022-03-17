Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €135.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($148.35) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €2.74 ($3.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €96.44 ($105.98). 105,704 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a one year high of €153.20 ($168.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.30.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

