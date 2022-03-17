Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.42) to GBX 2,590 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.38 ($28.50).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,622 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,617.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

