Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,608 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,588.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,834.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

