Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berry stock remained flat at $$9.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 411,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

