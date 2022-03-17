Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 63,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,499. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

