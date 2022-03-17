BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $5.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 747,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

