Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BITGF opened at $16.50 on Monday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

