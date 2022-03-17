BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get BioVie alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIVI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BioVie stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. BioVie has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.