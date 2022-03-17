BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Reaches $52,371.53

BitSend (BSD) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $52,371.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00239621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00799196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,132,135 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

