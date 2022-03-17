BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $23.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $731.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,028. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.