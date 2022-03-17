BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MUJ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 112,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,178. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

