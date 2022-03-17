Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
BXMT stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.