Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

BXMT stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

