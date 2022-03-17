Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

BXMT opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

