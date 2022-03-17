Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
