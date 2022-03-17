Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

