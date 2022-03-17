blooom inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

blooom inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

