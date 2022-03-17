Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 72,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

