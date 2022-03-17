Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.