BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCW. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.91.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

