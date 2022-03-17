BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,081.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 89,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,315. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

