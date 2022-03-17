BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 24,840,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,537,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

