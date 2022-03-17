BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

