BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.16. 70,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

