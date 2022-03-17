BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 21,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,608. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

