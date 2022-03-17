BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,927 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $181.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,269. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

