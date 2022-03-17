Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 1476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

