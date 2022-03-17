Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.