Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $75.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

