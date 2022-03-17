BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

