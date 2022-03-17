Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,070,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

