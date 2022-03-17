Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.22. 32,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

