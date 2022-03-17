Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 65.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 725,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

