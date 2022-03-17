Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $8,049,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,567. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $265.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.39.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

