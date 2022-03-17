Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$230.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.23.

BYD opened at C$149.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$174.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$208.48.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

