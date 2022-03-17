Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Russell Shaller Acquires 10,000 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRC opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.