Brett A. Pletcher Sells 3,634 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.