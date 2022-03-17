BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCTX stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

