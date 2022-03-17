BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.