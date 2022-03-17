BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

