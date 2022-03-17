Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.0850 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $98,091.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.93 or 0.06792130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.93 or 1.00228458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

