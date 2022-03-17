Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.06 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $223.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $235.67 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MNRL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 614,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 380,857 shares of company stock worth $9,721,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

