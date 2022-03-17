Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE BHG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 7,266,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

