Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRLT traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 815,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

