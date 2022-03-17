Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

