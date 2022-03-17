Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

