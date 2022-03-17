Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.