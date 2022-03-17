Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

