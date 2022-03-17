Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.