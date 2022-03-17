Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $4,508,677 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

