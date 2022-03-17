British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,726.11 ($48.45).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,097.50 ($40.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.